A 5-YEAR-OLD boy of Masaiti District has died after his father administered to him illicit locally brewed beer commonly known as Kachasu. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba says officers have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Peter Chisenga, 50, who is on the run. Mweemba disclosed in a statement that the deceased’s mother left home on March 10, 2023, for charcoal business and left the children in the custody of their father. “Ndola Central police station (Mapalo Police post) [recorded a case of] manslaughter [which was] reported on March 11, 2023 at 11:35 hours. [The incident] occurred on March 11, 2023 between 01:00 hours and 06:00 hours, in which F/Delia Ndimani, aged 46, a housewife of Kabundi village, reported that…...



