PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says public servants must keep learning from what their predecessors did, despite their political affiliation. The President says fear of leaving office lives in many sitting Heads of State. Meanwhile, Brigadier General Nebbert Phiri who spoke on behalf of fourth republican president Rupiah Banda’s brother, James, says it will be beneficial for President Hichilema to speak to former president Edgar Lungu from time to time. Speaking during the first memorial service of the fourth republican president, Saturday, President Hichilema said current leaders should learn from Banda, who left office without resistance. “RB belonged to a generation that delivered independence and democracy for us. The offices that we occupy today, sometimes we forget that they were made possible…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.