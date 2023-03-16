TANZANIA Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) says it hopes negotiations with Chinese investors who have shown interest in reviving it will be completed within a year. According to a statement from Council of Minsters Chairperson Professor Makame Mbarawa and Co-Chairperson Frank Tayali, Tuesday, the negotiations are set to commence by the end of April 2023. “We noted that despite the abundance of potential traffic for TAZARA, the Authority has continued to perform poorly due to lack of sufficient capilisation. Further, taking into account the directives of the Heads of State of Tanzania and Zambia, who met in August 2022 and directed that TAZARA be revitalised quickly, the Council directed the Joint Technical Committee to complete the process of engaging the Chinese…...



