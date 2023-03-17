Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MUNALI Member of Parliament Mike Mposha says his bar, Paddy Blues, is a well established business which does not promote moral decay like some establishments which PF licensed. Debating the Presidential speech on national values and principles in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Mposha said underage children are being exposed to alcohol because the PF was issuing liquor licenses anyhow. Mposha, however, received some backlash over this statement from the PF, who posted on their official Facebook page that even his bar, Paddy Blues, was notorious for operating outside stipulated hours, among other things. “MIKE MPOSHA runs Paddy Blues Bar and night club, the place opens at 11 hours, closes at 06 hours the following day, 7 days a week, playing…...