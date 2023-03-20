MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says it is taking too long for the media to reach consensus on how to regulate themselves. Meanwhile, the third and fourth State of the Media Report has revealed that several cases were recorded between July and December 2022 involving harassment of journalists by political cadres. Speaking when he officiated at the launch of the third and fourth State of the Media Report in Lusaka, Thursday, Kalunga said the media’s continued existence without a formal and functional mechanism for self-regulation had serious effects on the profession. “I take this opportunity to re-affirm the fact that the government recognises the importance of a vibrant and independent media sector because of the critical…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.