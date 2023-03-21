POLICE in Kafue have arrested a film maker and a mortuary attendant for filming in the Mortuary at Kafue General Hospital without permission. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the incident transpired between 17:00 hours and 19:00 hours on March 17. “Police in Kafue District are holding two people for the offence of Criminal Trespass. This is in a case were Paul Wilo aged 29 a Film maker of Lusaka together with others were found filming in Kafue General Hospital Mortuary without permission from the Hospital authorities. Police have also arrested a Mortuary attendant at the same District Hospital identified as Oscar Nyambe aged 40 of Shikoswe compound in connection with the same offence. Brief facts…...



