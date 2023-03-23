THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested three people for the offences of illegal advertisement and sale of unauthorised medical products. The authority says the three include a Levy Mwanawasa Medical University student Tisa Chikunyu known to her customers as Elizabeth, a student nurse at Cavendish University, and a 27-year-old businessman of Ng’ombe. In a statement, Thursday, ZAMRA senior public relations officer Ludovic Mwape said the arrest follows an operation targeting a group known for promoting and selling among other products, medicines such as Cyproheptadine (commonly known as C-4 and Cypomex) and Dexamethasone (commonly known as Dexarose). “The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)…...



