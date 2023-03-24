ROAD Development Agency (RDA) acting Public Relations Manager Anthony Mulowa says the rehabilitation of Chibuluma Road in Kitwe has been cancelled because government does not have sufficient funds under this year’s budget. The cancellation of the contract to rehabilitate Chibuluma Road has disappointed stakeholders in Kitwe. The road was earmarked for rehabilitation immediately after this rainy season, but RDA recently announced the cancellation of the project, attributing it to insufficient funds. In an interview, Mulowa, however, said the agency would ensure that funds were secured soon. Mulowa said government understood how important the road was, hence its commitment to ensuring that the works were done as soon as possible. “The issue is that we have not abandoned the works, it…...



