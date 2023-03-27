PF member Bowman Lusambo says Miles Sampa is only destroying his political career because he has no capacity to destroy the opposition party. In an interview, Friday, Lusambo said he would engage Sampa via a phone call in order to tell him “to stop what he was doing”. “I will call Miles today, I want him to stop what he is doing, I will call him, I will tell him that you are not destroying PF, you are destroying yourself because Miles, he has no capacity to destroy PF. He went out, he formed his party, he came back and he was welcomed and the person who welcomed Miles Sampa is president Lungu and on top of that, president Lungu…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.