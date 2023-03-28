HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Nkula says the practicing of partisan politics by some senior royal highnesses in the country is worrisome and it sets a bad precedence to the institution of chieftaincy. And senior chief Nkula says some royal highnesses want to align themselves with the ruling party and practice partisan politics to gain favors. On Friday last week, chieftainess Nkomeshya said it was her prayer that President Hakainde Hichilema would be given another term to govern so that he finished the wonders he had done within a short period. But in an interview, Senior chief Nkula urged chiefs to be neutral even as they work with the government of the day. “It is worrisome if we can…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.