POLICE have arrested four people, among them a witchdoctor, in connection with the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old girl identified as Universal Kamushi of Lusaka West. In a statement, Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said of the four, two were involved in killing the girl who went missing on March 24, 2023 and later took the body parts to the witchdoctor. “Police have arrested two suspected criminals in connection with the gruesome murder of the 10-year-old girl identified as Universal Kamushi of Lusaka West who went missing on March 24, 2023. The suspects have been identified as Harrison Chisenga aged 25 of Chipata Compound and Jacob Phiri aged 36 of Ngombe Compound. And Police have also arrested a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.