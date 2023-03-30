THE National Pension Scheme Authority has deployed the newly upgraded eNAPSA which allows for quick and seamless online claims processing. In a statement, Wednesday, NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the eNAPSA platform had been remodeled to make the member sign up process simple, for easy enrolment. “The National Pension Scheme Authority has deployed the newly upgraded eNAPSA which allows for quick and seamless online claims processing. The new eNAPSA has re-engineered the member and employer record management process to the Know Your Customer (KYC) model which entails that the member details such as national identity, contact number, email address, beneficiaries, bank details, employment history etc. are kept updated by the members from the date of enrolment to the…...



