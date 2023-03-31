CHRISTIAN Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) Spokesperson Fr Alex Muyebe says being an electoral citizen observer in many countries has become a dangerous business. Meanwhile, USAID assistant administrator Dr Monde Muyangwa says observers are defenders of good governance. Speaking during an event organized by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with financial support from the Open Society Foundation (OSF), Wednesday, Fr Muyebe said more and more citizen observer organizations were under threat with their offices being raided, the leadership, staff and observers intimidated and in some cases, killed. “Reflecting the global democratic decline, observer rights are under threat around the world and across Africa. In many countries, political space is closing and restrictive laws and regulations are being used to undermine the…...



