US Vice-President Kamala Harris says her visit to Zambia is not about China, but fostering relations with this country. And President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia’s engagement with the US does not mean the country is working against China. Vice-President Harris arrived in the country around 13:00 hours yesterday and was welcomed by several government officials, including the Vice-President Mutale Nalumango. Vice-President Harris proceeded to State House where she had a meeting with President Hichilema, after which the two leaders held a press briefing. During the press briefing, Vice-President Harris asked bilateral official creditors to provide meaningful debt reduction to Zambia. “We continue to reiterate our call for all bilateral official creditors to provide meaningful debt reduction to Zambia. That includes…...



