POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 12 suspected criminals in relation to the theft of fertiliser at Nyimba Investment storage sheds located in Matero. Meanwhile, police have also arrested a 28-year-old woman of Mtendere compound for child dumping. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the arrest occurred after alert members of the public saw the suspects loading bags of fertiliser on a Freightliner truck. He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects, who are aged between 22 and 46 of Matero and Kanyama compound, gained entry to the storage sheds after damaging the locking system. “Police in Lusaka arrested 12 suspected criminals who were found stealing fertilizer at Nyimba Investment storage sheds located in Matero…....



