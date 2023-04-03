UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Zambians should frown upon PF’s utterances because they are meant to pollute the sanity in the political arena. On Thursday, PF Deputy Secretary General, Nickson Chilangwa described Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu as an “over grown idiot” for prohibiting protests during the Summit for Democracy and the visit of USA Vice-President Kamala Harris. At a media briefing, Friday, Mweetwa said PF should be the last ones to masquerade as champions of democracy, further describing Chilangwa’s words as unacceptable. “We would like to express our deepest concern at the manner and the language that the PF elected to use in delivering their various messages yesterday. We find the PF to be nothing but a bunch of…...



