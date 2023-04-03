FINNISH Ambassador to Zambia Saana Halinen says Zambia and other African countries consider having coalition governments in order to cross the barriers between political parties. And Ambassador Halinen has described Zambia’s democracy since the 2021 general elections as positive. Meanwhile, Ambassador Halinen says government must look into gender equality, bemoaning the law representation of women in Cabinet and in the National Assembly. In an interview on the sidelines of the Carter Centre conference on women and persons with disabilities during the Summit for Democracy in Lusaka, Friday, Ambassador Halinen said a coalition government forced disagreeing parties to solve problems together for the benefit of the country. “An essential element of a functioning democracy is that there is a vibrant and…...



