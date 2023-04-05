JUDICIARY And Allied Workers Union of Zambia (JAWUZ) president Peter Mwale says 80 per cent of the next batch of judges that President Hakainde Hichilema will consider appointing should come from within the Judiciary. Mwale, however, urged the recently sworn-in judges to be unbiased in the execution of their duties and ensure speedy justice for all. President Hichilema on Monday swore in ConCourt president Margaret Munalula, her deputy and judges, Court of Appeal president Mwiinde Siavwapa and 11 High Court Judges. Commenting on this in an interview, Mwale expressed disappointment that most of the judges the President swore in were not from within the Judiciary. “The appointment of the judges is a welcome move and we want to see more…...



