UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba, who is former PF secretary general, is part and parcel of those who destroyed the economy. And Imenda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s international trips are serious and are not for a joyride. Commenting on Kabimba’s recent remarks that President Hichilema was still a boy in politics, Imenda wondered what the opposition leader was talking about, saying the President was fixing the economy. “Was the free education a fake promise? Was the recruitment of teachers and health workers a fake promise? Was ending load shedding and paying retirees and TAZARA workers, a fake promise? Reviving Indeni, was it a fake promise? What more do I need to say surely?…...



