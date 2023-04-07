PF central committee member Bowman Lusambo says Zambians are now surviving on sports betting because the UPND government has failed to manage the economy. And Lusambo says not even President Hakainde Hichilema can tamper with former president Edgar Lungu’s retirement benefits because that’s his entitlement. Commenting on Ministry of Information Media Director Thabo Kawana’s remarks that Lungu was being misled by the people around him, Lusambo said government should concentrate on addressing the mealie meal crisis. “Tell Kawana that the people who are actually misleading HH are themselves. For us, we are actually giving president Lungu good information. We are telling him that the country is on fire. People are crying because there’s no mealie meal in Zambia and fuel…...



