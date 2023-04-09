POLICE in Serenje District have arrested Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe for the offence of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Police have further charged Dr M’membe and two other suspected party members for allegedly assaulting nine suspected UPND members during a fracas. But Dr M’membe has denied assaulting anyone or being violent, saying he only fired a few shots to contain the tense violent situation between UPND and Socialist Party members. Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa has, however, accused the Socialist Party of being violent and provocative. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned the campaign violence recorded in Muchinda ward, Serenje district. The Commission has warned all participating political parties that it will be compelled to…...



