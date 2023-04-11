JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to enter a nolle prosequi on judgement day in Mumbi Phiri’s favour is lawful and should not be questioned. And Haimbe says people should not concentrate on the nolle prosequi but should instead ask why a convicted murderer was in former president Edgar Lungu’s inner circle, arguing that “maybe there was bigger fish to fry in this case”. On Wednesday, the DPP entered a nolle prosequi in favour of Phiri in a case in which she was jointly charged with Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa. Phiri’s lawyer Makebi Zulu told journalists that they would challenge the state’s ability to stop a judgement with a nolle. Commenting on Zulu’s remarks in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.