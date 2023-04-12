PF presidential aspiring candidate Miles Sampa says he will drop all court cases if the party sets a date for the convention. And Sampa says former president Edgar Lungu’s decision to select Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate in 2021 cost PF the elections, among other reasons. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Sampa said his aim was to see to it that the PF constitution was respected. “My colleagues tried to use propaganda to mislead. I have not taken PF to court, there is no court case, I have taken people who are stopping me from being a candidate. They advertised, I applied, I paid K200,000 but they suspended me so that I cannot be at the…...



