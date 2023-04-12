FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says the agreement between Zambia and the IMF is part of the reasons why the country is experiencing food shortages. Speaking when she featured on Camnet TV, Monday, Nawakwi said it was a mistake to accept a programme that reduced the country’s food security. “Just two years ago, Zimbabwe was importing food from us, now they are self -sufficient. I would advise that as one of the steps, the President crosses a river and goes and sits with his elder brother in Zimbabwe and finds out what he’s doing. He has made a programme where every citizen must have enough food for themselves and they are being supported, but you can’t go to IMF and accept…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.