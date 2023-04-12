THE Department of Immigration has removed 64 illegal immigrants of the 208 that were detained in a joint cleanup operation conducted on April 6, 2023, in Lusaka. In a statement, Tuesday, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said among those removed were 27 Tanzanians, 25 Burundians, eight Congolese, three Malawians, and one Ugandan. “The Department of Immigration, on 8th April 2023, removed 64 illegal immigrants of the 208 detained in the Joint Clean-up operation conducted on 6th April 2023 in Lusaka. Those removed were 27 Tanzanians, 25 Burundians, eight Congolese, three Malawians, and one Ugandan. Meanwhile, 58 individuals were released unconditionally after producing proof of legal immigration status, leaving the number of those still detained at 72. The mass…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.