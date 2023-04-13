FORMER president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema may not be aware about how the mealie meal crisis came about because it is very easy for a Head of State to be misled. And Lungu says he has told President Hichilema that he might last only five years in office if he doesn’t “handle this problem of criminality in the name of party cadres”. Lungu was speaking when human rights activist Brebnar Changala paid a courtesy call on him, Tuesday. Below is a verbatim of part of their conversation: Lungu: Can I ask you, who has got public support between PF, Edgar Lungu and HH, UPND? Even the day they announced the elections, I went to the stadium there, I…...



