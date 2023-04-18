THE Financial Intelligence Centre Annual report for 2022 has revealed that it analysed 155 suspicious transactions worth K6.1 billion, out of which 129 cases worth K5.8 billion were disseminated to law enforcement agencies, representing a 38.92 percent increase from 2021. The report has also revealed that the centre froze three bank accounts containing K31.1 million on suspicions of theft and money laundering. The report further revealed that the involvement of Prominent Influential Persons (PIPs) in financial crimes such as procurement corruption had continued in 2022, among other trends. Meanwhile, the report highlighted that the lack of an FIC Board remained a challenge to the Centre. The centre reported that it analysed a total of 155 cases worth K6.1 billion and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.