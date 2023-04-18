MINISTRY of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has refuted allegations that a chartered plane which was supposed to fly former president Edgar Lungu to Chililabombwe was not cleared by the state. Addressing mourners at the funeral of former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji’s father, Tuesday, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila accused government of blocking Lungu from travelling. “First and foremost, I want to ask for forgiveness. The 6th president Edgar Chagwa Lungu was supposed to be here but because we are in a dictatorship, when he went to to the airport, they stopped him from getting on a plane and that is not good. He wanted to come and mourn with us together here. Now what’s nice…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.