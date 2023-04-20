LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika says Kelvin Bwalya Fube must be “dreaming” to think that the UPND government will be kicked out of office in 2026. And Chilundika says the new dawn administration cannot be moved by any alliances that may be formed by the opposition. Fube, who is Zambia Must Prosper leader, earlier this week said his party will begin discussions and formation of alliances with other opposition parties so that UPND is kicked out of office in 2026. But commenting on Fube’s remarks in an interview, Tuesday, Chilundika said Zambians could see for themselves the way things were being done by the government. “Recently, the Minister of Local Government announced that now our bursaries are going to extend…...



