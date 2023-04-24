NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe says the authority has processed partial pension withdrawal applications amounting to over K12 million as of Saturday. In an interview, Sunday, Sinyangwe said the figures kept changing very fast. “You know, the numbers are a moving target and I can tell you for example, at this point that we have processed applications amounting to K12 million kwacha as at yesterday (Saturday) but the figures are changing at every point. The figures you can be given at 13:00 hours will not be the same figures you will be given at 23:00 hours the same day,” he said. Sinyangwe disclosed that the authority was working on a cut off point for coordinated communication purposes. “We are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.