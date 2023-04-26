ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission Director General Tom Shamakamba says neither Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane nor Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has received money from AVIC as purported by Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu. And Shamakamba has insisted that the commission is investigating some senior government officials. Speaking to journalists after opening a workshop for UNZA Lecturers and Researchers on ACC content that was incorporated into the School of Education curriculum, Tuesday, Shamakamba challenged Zulu to come forward if he had information that the two ministers received the money through other means, away from their accounts. “There’s no money that entered those two ministers’ accounts, I have a report, there’s no money that left AVIC which the honourable was…...



