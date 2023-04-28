Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VETERAN politician Leslie Mbula says politicians should emulate Dr Kenneth Kaunda by serving the people and not themselves. He says people in the PF government served themselves and not the citizens. The nation will today be commemorating the Kenneth Kaunda Day which falls on April 28. In an interview, Wednesday, Mbula said Dr Kaunda was being remembered for spearheading Zambia’s independence, political prosperity and as a man who tried his best to bring economic prosperity. “Kaunda was a freedom fighter, we wanted liberation, freedom and rule of law. So we remember Dr Kaunda for spearheading the independence of Zambia and giving us freedom, he is the man that introduced free education and we enjoyed that free education. I myself within…...