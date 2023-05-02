THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) says it has paid out a total of K1,023,000,000 in pre-retirement lumpsum benefits as at May 1, 2023. Announcing the development in a statement, Monday, NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said a total of 30,636 claims have so far been processed and paid out. “The National Pension Scheme Authority is delighted to announce that it has paid out a total of one billion and twenty three million Kwacha in pre-retirement Lumpsum benefits as at May 1, 2023. This is from the 30,636 claims processed so far since the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema assented the NPS Amendment Bill 2023 which introduced the pre-retirement Lumpsum benefit 15 days ago. This is a huge milestone…...



