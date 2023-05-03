POLICE in Lusaka say they are investigating former first lady Esther Lungu for theft of some motor vehicles. In a statement, Wednesday, Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said Esther alleged grabbed three motor vehicles from her business associate. “Police are investigating a case of Theft of motor vehicle and theft of a certificate of title for a property in Lusaka’s Libala South. This is in a case were Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter identified as Furhana Patel complained to Police that the former First Lady, Esther Lungu, grabbed their motor vehicles namely Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, Toyota Allex bearing registration number BAV 3986 and Toyota Runx bearing registration number BLA 9772. The suspect is also alleged…...



