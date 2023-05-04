UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described calls by persons with disabilities for representation in decision-making positions like that of member of parliament as well founded. The New Foundation of the Blind in Zambia recently urged President Hakainde Hichilema to consider nominating persons with disabilities as members of parliament so that they are well represented in Parliament. Zambia Union for All Persons With Disabilities president Pascal Mulenga equally urged the President to create a ministry of disability. And in an interview, Tuesday, Mweetwa, who is also Choma UPND member of parliament, described the calls as genuine but also encouraged persons with disabilities to engage the President. “That call is well founded but it is not every time that everyone has to…...



