Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNITED Health and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President Daniel Mwimbe says his union is elated by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo’s announcement that some long serving doctors and health workers will this year be promoted and have their salaries reviewed. Last week Thursday, Masebo told health workers in Mongu that government was aware that some of them were demotivated because they had worked up to 10 years without any salary adjustments, essentially earning the same as new entrants. She said to remedy this, government would this year promote some doctors and other health workers, as well as review their salaries in order to motivate them. Commenting on this in an interview, Mwimbe agreed with the minister’s observation that health workers…...