HEALTH Minister Sylva Masebo says currently, the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) Scheme is not benefiting the poor. And Masebo has lamented that private institutions seem to get their refunds from NHIMA faster than public institutions. Speaking during a plenary session at the National Health Financing Dialogue, Friday, Masebo said only four districts out of 16 in Western Province had NHIMA accredited facilities. “I think speaking for myself, I am now coming from Western Province, one of the disadvantaged provinces in this country. I am more than convinced that we need to act very quickly to serve the poor. In Western Province, we have 16 districts and out of the 16 districts, I learnt that only four districts [have]…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.