THE Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has cautioned Healthcare professionals and the general public to be on the lookout for a medical product called Naturcold which is suspected to have caused the death of some children in Cameroon. The Republic of Cameroon, through the Ministry of Public Health, has published a press statement related to a product called Naturcold Syrup following deaths of children suspected to be linked to the consumption of the product. Naturcold Syrup, which is labeled to contain Paracetamol, Phenylephrine hydrochloride and Chlorpheniramine Maleate is not registered in Cameroon and is reported to have been imported into that country through illicit trafficking of medicines. And in a public notice to distributors, wholesalers, retailers, healthcare professionals and the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.