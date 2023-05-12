JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the UPND government has ensured that former president Edgar Lungu is given all the benefits entitled to him by law, despite his misbehaviour. According to a directive seen by News Diggers dated May 10, 2023, and signed by senior Superintendent D Hamwanja, the police command directed the immediate withdrawal of all officers attached to Lungu’s residence. In an interview, Haimbe said Lungu had conducted himself in a manner that was less than that of a statesman, yet he had been given all the respect from state machinery. “The issue of state security is under the Ministry of Home Affairs and I think the Minister of Home Affairs has clarified the position. If our colleagues from…...