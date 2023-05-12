UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema should be allowed to talk about the brutality he and party members were subjected to under the PF regime as it makes him feel better. Last week, Governance activist Brebner Changala challenged President Hichilema to set up a commission of inquiry into his predecessor, Edgar Lungu’s seven-year rule so that he gets closure. Changala said it was worrying that President Hichilema had continued talking about past occurrences, especially the brutal killings of some of his members at every public event. But in an interview, Mweetwa said commissions of inquiries only gobble up money. He said the country had sufficient investigative wings that could give finality to some of the occurrences under the…...



