TRADE Kings Group has donated over K100,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning products to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH). Speaking during the donation handover, Friday, Trade Kings Group Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager Bridget Kambobe said the donation was made ahead of Mother’s Day which falls on May 14. “[The] 26 years now that Trade Kings have been in existence has been necessitated by the women in Zambia. The flagship brand in a group which has been Boom and initially started as Boom paste which has grown into what we now call home care detergents and I just would like to itemise the fact that we not only have detergents and soaps, we have four main categories across…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.