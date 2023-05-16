THE Zambia Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) has called on government to invest in the nursing profession in terms of capacity building, education research, among others. In an interview, Friday, ZUNO General Secretary Fray Michelo said without adequate investment in nurses, global health cannot improve. “Each year we usually have different themes and for this year’s theme, it is ‘our nurses, our future’. What that actually means is that after seeing the challenges that we’ve faced globally and also internationally, as well as nationally, for example, we’ve had pandemics and epidemics such as the coronavirus. It showed us the unpreparedness that we had at that time. So, what we are saying is, our nurses are our future because we saw…...



