KAMFINSA PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says the law should allow citizens to criticise and comment on decisions of Parliament and the Speaker. In an interview, Tuesday, Kang’ombe said it was not in order to block citizens from criticising any arm of government. “Moving forward, I think the law should allow for citizens, you and I and many others, to be able to comment on decisions of Parliament, on the decisions of the Speaker, on the decisions of the judge, because in Zambia, if you comment on what the Speaker has done or said, it becomes a problem. The parliamentary system will summon you and say ‘why did you criticise the Speaker’? So moving forward, I feel that the…...



