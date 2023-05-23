POLICE have charged and arrested former Northern Province permanent secretary Charles Sipanje for three counts of Abuse of Authority of Office and four counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Guidelines contrary to the laws of Zambia. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Sipanje was arrested because of the manner he awarded a contract for the construction of a 52 bed space hostel in Chilubi district. “The Police Investigations Team has charged and arrested Mr. Charles Sipanje of house No.19 Mulungushi Village, Kalundu in Lusaka, the former Permanent Secretary for Northern Province for three counts of Abuse of Authority of Office and Four counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Guidelines Contrary to Section 21(1)(a)…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.