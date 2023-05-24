AN 18-year-old girl of Masaiti District in Chief Chiwala’s Chiefdom on the Copperbelt, has allegedly become mentally ill after she had sexual intercourse with a man she only knew as Masauso at a nearby graveyard. In a statement, Wednesday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said Linda Phiri’s mother reported the bizarre incident to Mapalo police. He stated that 25-year-old Golden Jere was detained in police custody after some people rescued him from being lynched. “Kindly be informed that Mapalo police post has detained M/Golden Choma Jere, aged-25yrs, of Village-Katanga, Chi-Chiwala, District-Masaiti for the holding charge of Conduct likely to cause the breach of peace OB number 4824/23. This occurred on 23/05/23 around 20:00 hours within Jereman village near the grave…...



