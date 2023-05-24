THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is in the process of engaging stakeholders on electoral law reforms. And the Commission says 16, 944 new voters have been registered between June 2022 and April 2023. Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting for political parties, Tuesday, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said stakeholders will soon be informed of the modalities the reforms will take. “The Commission is in the process of engaging stakeholders on the process so that it takes along all the stakeholders in this process. As soon as all logistics are in place you will be engaged and informed of the modalities the reforms will take,” she said. And Zaloumis said the Commission had noted low participation of political…...



