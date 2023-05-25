NGATI siufuna ma graph, kagone, you’re just a joker [because] you can’t run a country without numbers, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says the Constituency Development Fund project monitoring vehicles are not personal to holder vehicles, warning that they should not be used to visit one’s girlfriend or boyfriend. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says those who want to make inflammatory statements should visit a museum in Rwanda so that they can check such records. Chawama-based Catholic Priest Fr Anthony Salangeta has come under spotlight for mocking President Hichilema over the use of graphs to illustrate how Zambia’s GDP had faired since 1973, arguing that people did not need graphs but nshima. But speaking…...



