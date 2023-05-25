LUSAKA Lawyer Jonas Zimba says people should expect more arrests this week because government is trying to divert citizens’ attention from escalating commodity prices and the Kwacha performance. On Monday, Police arrested Malole PF member of parliament Robert Kalimi for theft of a motor vehicle, and further arrested former Northern Province permanent secretary Charles Sipanje for Abuse of Authority of Office. But in an interview, Monday, Zimba said the arrests made so far were malicious. “Expect a lot of arrests this week because the dollar is going up, mealie-meal will be expensive so they will find a way to demystifying that, just wait. Taking your attention away from what matters. You haven’t seen anything yet, just wait you will see…...



