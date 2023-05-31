THE Chief Justice of England and Wales Lord Burnet of Maldon is expected to visit Zambia today. In a statement released by the British Embassy, Lord Burnett will start his two-day engagement in Zambia with an intention to strengthen the bilateral relationship that exists between the judicial systems of the United Kingdom and Zambia. “The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, The Right Honourable Lord Burnett of Maldon, begins a two-day engagement in Zambia on 31 May. The Lord Chief Justice’s visit will strengthen the broad bilateral relationship that exists between the judicial systems of the United Kingdom and Zambia respectively, as well as the Commonwealth as a whole,” the statement read. The Embassy stated that Lord Burnett was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.