SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the party is already internally dealing with some of its members who are involved in corrupt activities. And Kaunda says the Socialist Party’s admission that some of its members are involved in corrupt activities is not a sign of weakness. On Monday, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe said his party has some corrupt members who will be in prison by December 2026 if the party wins the August 12, 2026 general elections. Asked why the party was not expelling members involved in corrupt activities, Kaunda said the party was dealing with the matter internally. “We do recognise that there are one or two members who may be tilted towards corrupt activities…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.